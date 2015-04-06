NEW YORK, April 6 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Monday it had temporarily withdrawn its application to organize flight attendants at Delta Air Lines.

The union said the move followed its discovery that a number of authorization cards submitted by workers "contain insufficient information or questionable signatures." It intends to resume organizing and refile for an authorization vote in 12 months.

The union said in a statement it believed the "number of questionable cards makes our showing of interest borderline." But waiting for a determination by the National Mediation Board could take several months and slow down the process.

The union also is seeking to organize workers at Boeing Co facilities in South Carolina and Airbus Group NV facilities in Alabama. A vote by Boeing workers is set for April 22.