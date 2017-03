July 10 Delta Air Lines Inc's pilots have voted against a tentative agreement approved by their union and the airline's management, leaving the company without a new contract, the pilots union said Friday.

Some 65 percent of the pilots that voted rejected the contract, according to a letter that Delta's Master Executive Council, a unit of the Air Line Pilots Association, sent to pilots, seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)