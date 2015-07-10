(Adds Boeing decline-to-comment, analyst estimate, background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
July 10 Delta Air Lines Inc pilots have
rejected a tentative contract agreement, casting in doubt both
the labor deal and the airline's plans to order extra planes
from the Boeing Co.
Nearly 7,000, or 65 percent, of voting pilots rejected the
contract, according to Delta's Master Executive Council, part of
the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). Some 97 percent of
eligible pilots voted.
The contract's rejection was a mixed blessing for the
airline, whose shares rose nearly 5 percent. Hourly pay would
have risen 8 percent upon signing, trimming third quarter
earnings per share by 10 cents to $1.66, according to one
analyst's estimate.
Delta has said it would purchase 20 used and 40 new
single-aisle aircraft from Boeing to replace planes scheduled to
retire through 2019 if the new contract was ratified. The orders
were not firm.
Delta and Boeing declined to comment. Boeing had been trying
to finalize an agreement to sell the jets to Delta for months.
Delta pilots opposed to the proposed contract said it
offered slight gains in light of Delta's growing profits and
that higher wages meant sacrificing more-lucrative
profit-sharing. They said changes in sick leave and other work
rules offset the gains, criticism the union has called
deceptive.
The Delta unit of ALPA will convene on July 21 to determine
its next step and reassess its strategic plan, its Chairman Mike
Donatelli said in a letter to pilots.
Although investors reacted favorably to the news, the
negative vote is a setback for Delta, which set a goal of
concluding a labor deal months ahead of schedule.
In a fact sheet for pilots, the union quoted Delta's Chief
Executive Officer Richard Anderson as saying, "Failure to ratify
the agreement will lead to a very different and longer path that
will not result in a better deal. Uncertainty will prevail, and
that will not be good for anybody."
Delta said it could not confirm the comment.
The pilots' current contract has a Dec. 31 target date for
revision. That contract will remain in place even if the airline
misses the deadline, as has been the case for some of Delta's
U.S. peers. While strikes rarely ever result, prolonged talks
strain labor relations.
Both the pilots union and management had backed the
tentative agreement.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by Joe White
and Christian Plumb)