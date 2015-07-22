July 22 The leader of the Delta Air Lines Inc
pilots' union, Mike Donatelli, said on Wednesday he will
resign on Sept. 15, less than two weeks after pilots rejected a
tentative contract deal that he had backed.
"It is time for your leadership to get to
work," Donatelli, chairman of Delta's Master Executive Council,
part of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a letter to
pilots. "It is time to bring forward a contract reflecting the
strength of that unity."
Donatelli called for a two-day meeting to start on Sept. 1
to elect his replacement.
Nearly 7,000, or 65 percent, of pilots who voted rejected
the tentative contract backed by management and union leaders
earlier this month. The agreement would have
increased hourly pay by 8 percent upon signing, but critics said
that changes in profit-sharing, sick leave and other work rules
offset the pay gains.
Delta declined to comment.
"The goal posts are farther apart now," said aviation
industry consultant Robert Mann. "There is now more ground to
cover, not less, and that doesn't suggest that they're going to
reach closure (on a new contract) anytime soon."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Peter
Galloway)