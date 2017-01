NEW YORK Aug 8 A failed piece of Delta Air Lines equipment led to a power outage that crippled the carrier's computer system on Monday, causing hundreds of flight cancellations, a spokesman for power utility Georgia Power told Reuters.

"It was a failure of Delta equipment," Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft said, adding, "there wasn't an area power outage" and the Delta problem did not affect other power customers.

