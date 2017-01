Dec 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday said it expects a lower operating profit margin in the fourth quarter, as labor costs rise due to a new contract that pilots approved on Thursday.

Delta, the No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it expects a margin between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent in the fourth quarter, excluding special items, compared to prior guidance of a margin between 14 percent and 16 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)