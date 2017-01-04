(Corrects to 'Wednesday' from 'Thursday' in the first
paragraph)
Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Wednesday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter
passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue measure, than
it had previously forecast.
The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit
revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be down
2.5-3.0 percent for the current quarter, compared with its
previous forecast of a decline of 3 percent. (bit.ly/2j98WW0)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)