* Incident drew concern of more than 20 customers, airline
says
* Delta says it takes allegation seriously, promises update
* Incident occurred on New York-bound flight at London's
Heathrow
By Alana Wise
NEW YORK, Dec 21 Delta Air Lines Inc
removed two men from a plane at London's Heathrow Airport before
takeoff on Wednesday, and one of the men accused the airline of
acting on passenger complaints that he had been speaking on a
phone in Arabic.
Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, appeared in a Twitter video
retweeted more than 440,000 times. Speaking from the plane, he
said: "We're getting kicked out because we spoke a different
language...Six white people against us bearded men."
It was not immediately clear what took place before the
recording began. Saleh has posted what he calls "experiment"
videos in the past showing him speaking Arabic on planes.
In a statement, Delta said two customers were removed from
Delta Flight 1 after a disturbance in the cabin prompted more
than 20 customers to express their discomfort.
The airline said it spoke to the two passengers it removed
and rebooked them. Delta said it would speak with the crew and
other passengers when the flight landed at New York's Kennedy
Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
It said the airline had an obligation to ensure a safe
environment and promised an update once it had more information.
"We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we
are gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion.
Our culture requires treating everyone with respect," the
statement said.
Airlines have in recent months battled negative publicity
over incidents in which Muslim passengers were removed from
flights.
In November, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump was
allowed to stay on a domestic U.S. flight after going on an
expletive-filled rant. He was later slapped with a lifetime ban
from Delta flights.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Howard Goller)