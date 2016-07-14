July 14 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday
reported a second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations
and promised more curbs to its flight capacity growth to offset
the decline in a closely watched revenue measure.
The Atlanta-based airline said it had earned $1.55 billion
in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit grew 9
percent to $1.12 billion, or $1.47 per share. Analysts on
average estimated Delta would earn $1.42 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta also said it would increase its
flight capacity one percentage point less than it previously
expected for the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)