Oct 13 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and said moves to curb its growth in flight capacity will help offset the future decline of a closely watched revenue measure.

The Atlanta-based airline said its profit fell about 4 percent to $1.3 billion in the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, Delta earned $1.70 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)