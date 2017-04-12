April 12 Delta Air Lines Inc on
Wednesday reported a 36.3 percent decline in quarterly profit
and forecast passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric,
to increase 1-3 percent in the second quarter.
The company's net income fell to $603 million, or 82 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $946
million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger
traffic earned 77 cents per share.
Total operating revenue fell 1.1 percent to $9.15 billion.
Delta said its passenger unit revenue - which compares sales
with flight capacity - dropped 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)