NEW YORK, April 30 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett plans to hold a news conference o n T uesday morning, and is expected to talk about a deal in which Delta Air Lines Inc will buy a ConocoPhillips refinery, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Delta has been in talks to buy the 185,000 barrel per day Trainer, Pa., refinery in order to secure jet fuel supplies and try to temper costs. The airline's bid to buy the plant has puzzled analysts who wondered if an airline can succeed at running a refinery that has lost money for experienced energy companies.

Details of the press briefing slated for Tuesday could not be confirmed by ConocoPhillips, which was not immediately available for comment. The meeting is expected to be onsite at the Trainer refinery, the sources said. A spokesman for the governor was not immediately available for comment.

The unprecedented purchase of a refinery by an airline company may help assuage fears that the East Coast region could run short of gasoline and diesel fuel this summer after a wave of closures brought on by rising crude oil import costs, slumping demand for fuels and tougher competition. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)