BANGKOK Oct 28 Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl said on Wednesday it expected net profit to hit record highs in 2015 and 2016 thanks to sustained global demand and improved margins, after it focused more on innovation and high-end products.

The company maintained a revenue growth target of 5-10 percent this year and growth should continue next year after expansion in India, Europe and Africa, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters.

Delta, which produces mobile chargers and power supplies for telecoms and automotive sectors, posted nine-month net profit of 5 billion baht ($140.85 million), up 3.7 percent on year. ($1 = 35.5000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)