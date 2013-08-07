AMSTERDAM Aug 7 A Detroit-bound Delta Air Lines
Inc Airbus A330 made an emergency landing in Amsterdam
on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing technical difficulties
following take-off from Paris, the airline said.
"Delta Flight 99 was unable to retract its flaps after take
off," Delta said in a statement.
"As a precaution, the crew diverted the aircraft to Schiphol
Amsterdam Airport, landed uneventfully and taxied to the gate."
The airline said the 298 passengers on board were being
rebooked after disembarking the aircraft normally, a Delta
spokesman said. The flight had a crew of 11.
The tracking website Flightradar24 showed the Airbus had
circled several times over the city of Norwich in England, about
250 km (155 miles) from Schiphol across the North Sea before
landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.