Dec 11 Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it expects to boost pretax profit by 11 percent to at least $5 billion next year, helped by falling jet fuel prices and rising revenue.

Speaking at its investor conference, the Atlanta-based carrier projected a net $1.7 billion benefit in 2015 from fuel-price declines, but said that includes a loss of $1.2 billion on its fuel hedges caused by the recent sharp drop in fuel prices.

Delta shares rose 4.8 percent to $48.43 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The nation's third-largest carrier by traffic is continuing to rein in other costs. It has cut debt by nearly $10 billion in the last six years, to an estimated $7.2 billion by the end of 2014, and expects next year's debt level will fall to less than $6 billion, greatly reducing interest expense.

Delta has slowed the growth of non-fuel expenses to 0.3 percent this year from 4.6 percent in 2012. It expects the growth to rise less than 2 percent in 2015.

Delta said it also will cut costs by retiring its Boeing 747s and older 757 and 767 models. Delta recently ordered 25 Airbus A330neos and 25 A350-900s, which it says will produce a 15 percent to 20 percent reduction in seats versus 747s and allow it to reduce per-seat operating costs by more than 20 percent.

Delta's overall capacity will increase just 2 percent next year, including a 3 percent increase in domestic capacity, the airline said.

Delta expects to increase revenue with several initiatives, including a new slate of fare categories it introduced on Monday. The new five-class structure adds "basic economy" aimed at travelers looking for low-cost carrier service.

Delta said a new expanded credit card agreement with American Express and its joint venture with Virgin Atlantic will also yield significant revenue next year and beyond. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)