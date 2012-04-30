* BP to supply crude to be refined
* Deal seen aiding US gasoline, diesel supplies
* $100 million to be spent to re-tool facility
(Adds analyst comment)
By Karen Jacobs
April 30 Delta Air Lines Inc will buy a
Pennsylvania oil refinery from ConocoPhillips for $150
million, the most audacious move yet by an airline trying to
save money on fuel costs.
Delta said the first ever purchase of a refinery by an
airline would allow it to cut $300 million annually from jet
fuel costs, which reached $12 billion last year. It said
production at the refinery along with other agreements to
exchange refined products for jet fuel would provide 80 percent
of its fuel needs in the United States.
The company will bring in a management team and outsource
the trading operations at the 185,000 barrel per day Trainer,
Pa., refinery.
Oil major BP will supply crude oil to be refined at
the plant under a three-year agreement. BP and former refinery
owner Phillips 66 will get a share of the gasoline, diesel and
refined fuel to sell, in exchange for supplying Delta with jet
fuel in other locations.
The deal will ease fears that the closure of several major
U.S. East Coast refineries would cause a shortfall in gasoline
or diesel supplies this summer. The governor of Pennsylvania has
scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at Trainer, which has
been idled since last September pending a sale.
"Refining capacity we thought we weren't going to have, it
looks like we will," said Katherine Spector, an analyst with
CIBC World Markets in New York.
Atlanta-based Delta said the deal will include pipelines and
other assets that will provide access to the delivery network
for jet fuel reaching its Northeast operations, including its
hubs at New York's LaGuardia and JFK airports.
Delta said it expects the purchase to add to its earnings
and expand margins in the first year of operations as it
recovers its investment. In addition to the $150 million
purchase cost, Delta will also spend $100 million to re-tool the
refinery to expand jet fuel output, it said.
REFINERY PURGE
In the weeks leading up to the deal, analysts wondered how
an airline could succeed at running a refinery that has produced
losses for experienced energy companies. After the announcement,
airline and oil industry analysts were still cautious on the
purchase.
"Certainly, the East Coast will need refinery capacity to
remain operable. But can Delta put together a group to run this
refinery profitably," said Mark Routt, senior staff consultant
with KBC Advanced Technologies in Houston.
Fuel costs pushed major U.S. airlines into the red for the
first quarter, though oil prices have fallen in recent weeks
from March peaks. U.S. crude traded around $105 a barrel
on Monday, while Brent crude was about $119 a barrel.
The Delta refinery would be run by a leadership team headed
by Jeffrey Warmann, who last ran Murphy Oil USA's Meraux,
Louisiana, refinery.
East Coast refineries, among the oldest and least advanced
in the country, have been hammered by a series of bad turns: the
2008 recession that cut demand; the rapid injection of ethanol
into the U.S. gasoline mix; tougher environmental norms; and the
rise of new, more sophisticated plants in India and elsewhere.
The final blow for many has been the surge in cheap shale
oil production from North Dakota and West Texas, which has
handed a bounty of cut-priced crude to Midwest and Gulf rivals
who are now running their plants flat-out.
Over the last three years, six east coast refineries -- plus
two major plants in the Caribbean -- have shut or been marked
for closure, threatening to cut the region's capacity by some
1.5 million barrels per day, reducing it to just a third of its
peak in 2008. The cuts are deeper when factoring in Europe.
Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port Washington, New
York, added that Delta's statement did not address how it will
handle exposure to fluctuations in energy prices or refined
product costs or the actual refining process costs.
"It's clearly a very innovative approach, but I think it
will be a number of years before we know whether it actually
works out," Mann said.
Routt noted that the buy could be aimed at freezing out the
competition. Delta is the world's second-largest air carrier,
behind industry leader United Continental Holdings.
United's Northeast U.S. hub is in Newark, New Jersey, about 90
miles north of the Trainer plant.
Fuel typically accounts for a third of an airline's overall
costs, and although owning a refinery won't protect Delta from
global crude oil costs, it will help ensure the carrier is not
forced to pay even higher prices for imported jet fuel.
Delta said its Monroe Energy LLC unit expects to close the
purchase in the first half.
Delta shares were little changed in extended trading after
the announcement, which was widely expected.
(Additional reporting by Janet McGurty and Matthew Robinson;
Editing by David Gregorio)