March 1 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said Paul Jacobson, who had been senior vice president and treasurer, was appointed chief financial officer, succeeding Hank Halter, who decided to retire from the carrier.

The change is effective immediately. Jacobson, 40, joined Delta in 1997 as an analyst. Halter, 46, spent more than 13 years at Delta.

Delta also said Gary Chase, an airline analyst at Barclays Plc's Barclays Capital affiliate, would join the carrier as senior vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations.

