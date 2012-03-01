BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co posts Q4 NII and realized capital gains of $0.54 per share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
March 1 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said Paul Jacobson, who had been senior vice president and treasurer, was appointed chief financial officer, succeeding Hank Halter, who decided to retire from the carrier.
The change is effective immediately. Jacobson, 40, joined Delta in 1997 as an analyst. Halter, 46, spent more than 13 years at Delta.
Delta also said Gary Chase, an airline analyst at Barclays Plc's Barclays Capital affiliate, would join the carrier as senior vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations.
* AES and AIMCO agree to acquire Spower, the largest independent solar developer in the United States, from Fir Tree Partners
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with official prices)