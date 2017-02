BANGKOK Aug 8 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Concerned the global economic uncertainty may affect its 2011 revenue growth target of 10-20 percent, Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters

* Says 2011 net profit margin may be below target of 8-10 percent

* Export-oriented Delta, the country's biggest tech firm by market value, reported a 17.5 percent fall in its second-quarter earnings earlier on Monday ($1 = 29.80 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)