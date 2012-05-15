BANGKOK May 15 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
:
* Keeps its 2012 sales growth target of 10 percent and
expects net profit to be higher than last year, director Anusorn
Muttaraid told reporters
* To make decision in the fourth quarter on whether it would
invest more in its fourth plant in India after the company
slowed down investment there after weak electronics demand as a
result of Europe's economic crisis
* Export-oriented Delta, the country's biggest tech firm by
market value, reported a 28 percent rise in net profit of 713
million baht ($23 million)in the first quarter ($1 = 31.35
baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)