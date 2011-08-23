* Potential order worth up to $8.6 billion

* Delta looking to replace aging planes

ATLANTA Aug 23 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is expected to order 100 Boeing Co (BA.N) extended-range 737 planes as it looks to replace older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The order could be valued at up to $8.6 billion based on average prices.

Delta sent a request to plane makers late last year for proposals to deliver up to 200 planes to replace aging models.

The airline said earlier this year it was talking to major plane makers including Airbus EAD.PA, Embraer (EMBR3.SA) and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) as well as Boeing, and also said possible orders could include large, medium and small single-aisle planes to be used on U.S. routes.

Delta is expected to announce the order in the near future, one of the two sources said.

High oil prices are spurring demand for fuel-saving aircraft. Last month, AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines split an order for 460 single-aisle planes between Boeing and Europe's Airbus, breaking off its exclusive relationship with Boeing.

Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter declined to comment. A Boeing spokesman said the company's policy is to not comment on pending orders, and an Airbus Americas spokeswoman declined to comment. Embraer also declined to comment. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Additional reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago and Cesar Bianconi in Brazil)