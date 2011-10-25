* Q3 adj EPS 91 cents vs Wall Street view 93 cents
* Carrier expects profit for current period
* Shares off 4.6 pct as US oil price rises
(Adds company comment, updates share moves)
By Karen Jacobs
Oct 25 Delta Air Lines Inc's (DAL.N) quarterly
profit missed Wall Street expectations because of higher fuel
costs, and its shares fell more than 4 percent.
Delta said corporate travel was holding up and it expects a
profit for the current fourth quarter. The company added it was
intent on reducing non-fuel expenses as a skittish global
economy still threatens overall demand for air travel.
"We continue to see solid revenue trends" into the current
period, Delta President Edward Bastian said during a conference
call. He said October unit revenues were up 10 percent, aided
by corporate gains.
U.S. carriers as a whole are cutting back service, retiring
less fuel-efficient planes and raising ticket prices to help
cover rising fuel costs.
The price of U.S. crude CLc1 rose for a third straight
day on Tuesday [ID:nL3E7LP0Q5]. Airline shares took a hit, with
the Arca Airline index .XAL down 2.4 percent.
"Oil prices and jet fuel are a big challenge for the
airlines and there's really not a lot the airlines can do to
offset that," said Matthew Jacob, an airline analyst with ITG
Investment Research. "They are trying to trim other expenses
but those are growing slightly as well."
Delta's results follow quarterly losses reported last week
by Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), which was hurt by non-cash
markdowns related to fuel hedges, and by American Air parent
AMR Corp AMR.N, which cited fuel costs and a strong U.S.
dollar that eroded overseas sales.
Atlanta-based Delta, the second-largest airline behind
United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), has cut headcount with
voluntary buyouts, reduced flying to less-profitable cities and
consolidated facilities to cut costs. It has also invested in
new airplane seats and better food and wine offerings to boost
sales, with a goal of having $1 billion in new revenue streams
by 2013.
Higher fares and unbundled offerings such as upgraded seats
helped Delta post an earnings rise despite higher fuel expense.
Third-quarter net income came to $549 million, or 65 cents per
share, up 51 percent from $363 million, or 43 cents per share,
a year earlier, Delta reported on Tuesday.
Excluding one-time items, profit was 91 cents a share,
short of the 93 cents expected by analysts on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $9.8 billion. Passenger revenue
per available seat mile, an important measure, climbed 11
percent.
Operating expenses increased 13 percent, with aircraft fuel
and related costs up 42 percent.
Delta said its hedging strategy, which uses a cost
effective approach in selecting hedge instruments and products,
saved it $100 million in the third quarter. The carrier's
average fuel price was $3.29 per gallon in the quarter,
including non-cash market adjustments. Delta forecast a
fourth-quarter fuel price of $2.98 per gallon, including taxes
and settled hedges.
Shares of Delta were down 4.6 percent to $8.49 in midday
trade. United Continental fell 3.8 percent, Southwest was down
2.5 percent, US Airways Group fell 3.7 percent and AMR was off
1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace, Dave
Zimmerman and Tim Dobbyn)