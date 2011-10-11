WASHINGTON Oct 11 A proposal by US Airways LCC.N and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to swap a large number of slots at New York and Washington airports hit a snag on Tuesday with U.S. antitrust officials raising questions about the deal's impact on competition.

The Justice Department said in a statement that it found no problems with the carriers' plans for certain slots -- or takeoff and landing rights -- at New York's LaGuardia airport where Delta has a strong presence.

But the government raised concerns about the proposal's impact on consumers at Washington's Reagan National airport where US Airways currently dominates and travelers pay some of the highest fares.

"Under the antitrust laws, the division can and will take appropriate action, if warranted, at the conclusion of its investigation," the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky and John Crawley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)