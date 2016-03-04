AMSTERDAM, March 4 The largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd has filed a lawsuit in a Dutch court to block a planned 650 million euro ($714.48 mln) rights issue, which the Dutch insurer says is the only way it can comply with new European capital requirements.

Investment manager Highfields Capital Management, which owns more than 9 percent of the life insurer, said it wanted the court to block the company from holding a vote on the offering at an extraordinary general meeting.

"Management has provided patently inconsistent and incomplete information to shareholders in an attempt to scare shareholders into voting with management," the company said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)