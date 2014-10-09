BRIEF-Open Finance FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 23.9 mln zlotys
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
AMSTERDAM Oct 9 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said on Thursday it has abandoned plans to sell its Belgian operations after talks with a potential buyer failed to materialise in a deal.
"The exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer did not result in agreement about the value and terms of a sale," Delta Lloyd said in a statement. It did not name the potential buyer.
The Belgian operations, with 170,000 clients and assets worth roughly 6.9 billion euros ($8.8 billion), will stay within the Delta Lloyd group, it said.
The Dutch insurance sector, with six major competitors, is ripe for consolidation after a wave of bailouts following the 2008 financial crisis.
Delta Lloyd has been named in Dutch media reports as a bidder for the insurance operations of rival SNS Reaal, which will soon go up for sale as part of terms of an emergency government capital injection. (1 US dollar = 0.7835 euro) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)
* Signs deal to sell 72.92 percent stake in Insha'a Holding for 10 million dinars
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman