AMSTERDAM Oct 7 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Friday rejected a 5.30 per share takeover offer from larger rival NN Group that would have valued it at 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

Delta Lloyd said NN's offer was opportunistic and too low given than Delta Lloyd had just stabilised its solvency and was beginning a turnaround.

NN launched its unsolicited bid on Wednesday saying that Delta Lloyd's boards had declined to meet to discuss an agreed offer. ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)