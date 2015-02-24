AMSTERDAM Feb 24Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd's operating profit dropped 12 percent year on year in 2014, it said on Tuesday, blaming lower yields on investments for most of the fall.

The company reported operating profit of 377 million euros ($427 million), with income from premiums down 16 percent at 3.95 billion euros.

"Delta Lloyd has delivered a solid performance in 2014, making good progress in further adapting our business model to a new reality of changing customer preferences, sustained low interest rates and a rapidly changing regulatory framework," Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa said.

The company, which did not provide any forecasts for 2015, also announced the appointment of Annemarie Mijer-Nienhuis, formerly of ING Group, as chief risk officer.

In December the Dutch central bank fined Delta Lloyd 22.8 million euros and ordered it to dismiss Chief Financial Officer Emiel Roozen after an investigation into alleged improper gains in 2012. It is fighting the order in court. ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Goodman)