(Corrects in 2nd paragraph to say general insurance premiums rose 8 percent, not 127 percent and adds currency conversion)

* Annual premiums up 25 percent in third quarter

* New general insurance business up 8 pct

* Says pipeline of new mortgage business remains strong

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd wrote more premiums than last year and improved margins at its life insurance business despite a challenging low interest rate environment, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Annual premiums at the company, which has strong positions in the Dutch and Belgian markets, rose by 25 percent and new general insurance business rose 8 percent in the third quarter to 127 million euros ($158.71 million).

"If you look to what we did in the last five to nine months, especially the last three months, we coped very well with a very low interest rate," said Emiel Roozen, noting the performance of the company's fixed-income and credit investment portfolios.

The company has been chasing the Dutch mortgage market as traditional banking players retreat from it, attracted by the long duration of the loans, which makes them a good match for the insurer's pension liabilities.

Insurance companies increased their share of new business in the Dutch mortgage market from 16 to 25 percent through 2012 and 2013.

Roozen said the pipeline of new mortgage business remained strong, helped by signs of a housing market recovery in the wealthier western parts of the Netherlands.

He said the company, which earlier this year shelved plans to sell its Belgian operations, would focus on organic growth and downplayed speculation about mergers in the Dutch insurance market, which some see as ripe for consolidation with six major players.

Delta Lloyd had been named in Dutch media reports as a bidder for the insurance operations of rival SNS Reaal, which will soon go up for sale as part of terms of an emergency government capital injection.

"Our operations are very stable and we are market leader in pensions, so we don't need any consolidation," he said. (1 US dollar = 0.8002 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Holmes)