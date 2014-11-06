(Corrects in 2nd paragraph to say general insurance premiums
rose 8 percent, not 127 percent and adds currency conversion)
* Annual premiums up 25 percent in third quarter
* New general insurance business up 8 pct
* Says pipeline of new mortgage business remains strong
AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
wrote more premiums than last year and improved margins
at its life insurance business despite a challenging low
interest rate environment, the company's chief financial officer
said on Thursday.
Annual premiums at the company, which has strong positions
in the Dutch and Belgian markets, rose by 25 percent and new
general insurance business rose 8 percent in the third quarter
to 127 million euros ($158.71 million).
"If you look to what we did in the last five to nine months,
especially the last three months, we coped very well with a very
low interest rate," said Emiel Roozen, noting the performance of
the company's fixed-income and credit investment portfolios.
The company has been chasing the Dutch mortgage market as
traditional banking players retreat from it, attracted by the
long duration of the loans, which makes them a good match for
the insurer's pension liabilities.
Insurance companies increased their share of new business in
the Dutch mortgage market from 16 to 25 percent through 2012 and
2013.
Roozen said the pipeline of new mortgage business remained
strong, helped by signs of a housing market recovery in the
wealthier western parts of the Netherlands.
He said the company, which earlier this year shelved plans
to sell its Belgian operations, would focus on organic growth
and downplayed speculation about mergers in the Dutch insurance
market, which some see as ripe for consolidation with six major
players.
Delta Lloyd had been named in Dutch media reports as a
bidder for the insurance operations of rival SNS Reaal, which
will soon go up for sale as part of terms of an emergency
government capital injection.
"Our operations are very stable and we are market leader in
pensions, so we don't need any consolidation," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.8002 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Holmes)