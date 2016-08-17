AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Delta Lloyd, the
Dutch insurer that was forced to issue new shares to bolster its
cash buffers in April, on Wednesday reported first-half earnings
that missed estimates but showed better-than-expected solvency.
The company's solvency under Europe's new Solvency II rules
improved to 173 percent, up from the 154 percent it rated
immediately after the company's 650 million euro ($732
million)rights issue, which was only narrowly approved by
shareholders.
The company reported a gross operational result of 320
million euros, down from 527 million euros in the same period of
2015. Analysts polled for Reuters had put the figure at 402
million euros, down from 527 million in the same period a year
ago.
Delta Lloyd said it had been adversely effected by poor
weather in the first half, which knocked cash generation back to
66 million euros. Without that, cash generation would have been
99 million euros, still slightly below the bottom end of company
estimates for 2016 of 200-225 million euros.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)