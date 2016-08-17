(Adds shares, analyst comment)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Delta Lloyd, the
Dutch insurer that was forced to issue new shares to boost its
cash buffers in April, surprised investors with a sharp
improvement to its solvency ratio on Wednesday, sending the
company's shares sharply higher.
Its capital strength under Europe's new Solvency II rules
improved to 173 percent of the minimum requirement, ahead of the
164 percent analysts had expected, and far ahead of the 154
percent it stood at immediately after the 650 million-euro ($732
million) rights issue.
But first-half operating results were weaker than expected,
with cash generation of 66 million euros far short of the
medium-term annual target of 200-250 million euros, partly due
to Delta having to pay out 33 million euros as a result of
severe weather claims.
"Our target is a medium-term run-rate target," Chief
Financial Officer Clifford Abrahams said. "We are cautious on
our ability to do that this year," he added.
However, the company's shares were up 5 percent at 3.67
euros by 0742 GMT, having opened up 8 percent after the
first-half results were issued.
"Capital will dominate the share price reaction today," ABN
Amro analysts said in a note. "However, expect consensus to come
down on the back of today's weak results."
Its solvency ratio was helped by one-off effects, including
the boost to the value of its bond holdings given by the flight
to fixed-income following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
The gross operational result of 320 million euros fell short
of the 402 million euros forecast by analysts polled for Reuters
and was sharply down on last year's first-half result of 527
million euros.
Chief Executive Hans van der Nordaa said the company's plans
to cut costs by 10 percent by 2018 was "still on track". Further
measures, including withdrawing from non-profitable market
segments, would be announced in the second half, he added.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
