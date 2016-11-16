(Adds quote from Delta CEO and reaction from NN Group)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd indicated it would hold out for an improved offer from larger peer NN Group after its third-quarter results on Wednesday showed its solvency had slipped sharply.

Delta Lloyd rejected NN's unsolicited bid of 5.30 euros per share last month, saying it undervalued the company. On Wednesday, it said an NN acquisition could save 200 million euros ($215 million) a year in costs.

"We have engaged with NN on their proposal and the benefits of a transaction a number of times," said CEO Hans van der Noordaa. "We are not opposed to transactions that will create value for our shareholders."

NN Group spokeswoman Saskia Kranendonk said its position has not changed.

"We have had limited contact with Delta Lloyd and we would like further talks," she said.

She said Delta Lloyd has not granted NN access to its books for due diligence, a necessary next step before NN can launch a formal bid.

Delta Lloyd shares were up less than one percent at 5.60 euros at 1148 GMT, above NN's previous offer price, in a sign that investors were optimistic about an improved bid despite the steeper-than-expected slide in Delta Lloyd's solvency ratio.

Delta Lloyd reported solvency - seen as an indicator of ability to pay dividends - of 156 percent at the end of the third quarter, down from 173 percent at the end of June. ING analysts had forecast a decline to 163 percent.

"Bad news becomes good news in terms of accelerating their willingness to do a deal," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst William Hawkins said in a note. "Our sense today is this willingness has advanced slightly."

His firm has an outperform rating on Delta Lloyd's shares and has set a target price of 6 euros.

Delta Lloyd was forced to issue 650 million euros' worth of new shares in March after its solvency fell below levels acceptable to its regulator, the Dutch central bank. NN Group has a Solvency II ratio of 252 percent.

Delta Lloyd's trading update also warned of weaknesses in its business and contained a notable change in guidance.

"Our business is solid, but operational performance needs improvement, including further necessary cost reduction," it said. "During the first nine months, our commercial performance was mixed."

The company, which had previously said it would generate 200 million-250 million euros in cash annually, said on Wednesday it would meet that goal "over time." ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier/Ruth Pitchford)