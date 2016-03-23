AMSTERDAM, March 23 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Wednesday set the terms of its 650 million euro ($727 million) rights issue.

The company, which narrowly won shareholder approval for the issue last week, has said it needs proceeds to improve its solvency under Europe's new Solvency II regulatory regime.

Each Delta Lloyd shareholder will be granted the right to subscribe for a new shares to be issued at 2.85 euros per share at the end of trading Wednesday. The company's shares closed on Tuesday at 5.89 euros. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)