UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM, March 16 Shareholders of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Wednesday voted to approve the company's proposed 650 million euro ($720 million) rights issue.
At a meeting in Amsterdam, shareholders holding 77 percent of the shares voted to approve the cash call.
($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February