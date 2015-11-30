AMSTERDAM Nov 30 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Monday announced a 1-billion-euro rights issue to boost its solvency ratio under Europe's new Solvency II regime.

Delta Lloyd's shares have slumped in recent months as investors feared the company would need new capital.

Delta Lloyd said it would improve its solvency to 175 percent to 180 percent, with the share issue scheduled for late February. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)