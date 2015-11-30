BRIEF-Soho China says FY net profit attributable RMB910 million
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
AMSTERDAM Nov 30 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Monday announced a 1-billion-euro rights issue to boost its solvency ratio under Europe's new Solvency II regime.
Delta Lloyd's shares have slumped in recent months as investors feared the company would need new capital.
Delta Lloyd said it would improve its solvency to 175 percent to 180 percent, with the share issue scheduled for late February. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
SHANGHAI, March 23 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Thursday it has agreed to provide China's transport ministry with at least 2 trillion yuan ($290.38 billion) of financing support to aid the building of roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure through to 2020.