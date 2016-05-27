AMSTERDAM May 27 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that issued 650 million euros ($727 million) of new shares in March to bolster solvency, said on Friday it expects to finish the year near the top of its target solvency range of 140-180 percent.

In slides for a presentation for investors and analysts in London, the company addressed several issues that have made its shares the most volatile among major stocks on the Amsterdam Euronext exchange this year.

Notably, it repeated that it expects to generate 200-250 million euros per year of capital, though one slide showed this narrowing to 210-230 million euros this year.

Solvency concerns as Delta Lloyd adjusted to Europe's new Solvency II regime led to its shares losing two-thirds of their value since August, and sceptical shareholders only narrowly approved the capital increase in March.

The company's Solvency II ratio was 127 percent at the end of the first quarter, below the level at which the Dutch central bank would allow it pay dividends. The share issue, by itself, would have improved Delta Lloyd's solvency ratio to 154 percent.

Delta Lloyd has hired Goldman Sachs to sell its 30.5 percent stake in Van Lanschot bank, which would raise an additional 200 million euros and adding another 8 percentage points to solvency.

However, Delta Lloyd said its Solvency II ratio would be reduced by 21 percentage points if the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) decides in September to lower the "ultimate forward rate" (UFR), used to discount liabilities far into the future, to 3.7 percent from the current 4.2 percent level.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Delta Lloyd said in the slides that it intends to reduce operating expenses below 610 million euros in 2016, and below 560 million euros in 2018.