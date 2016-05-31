May 31 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV will sell up to 11.3 million depositary receipts, representing 27.4 percent of the total capital of Van Lanschot bank , the Dutch insurer announced on Tuesday.

The offer and subscription period is expected to last until June 7, 2016 for retail investors, or till June 8 for institutional investors.

The offer price is presumed to be in the range of 15.00 euros to 18.00 euros per offer, the company added in a statement.

Delta Lloyd has previously said it would seek to sell the stake as part of plans to improve its solvency. (Reporting by Jochen Elegeert in Gdynia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)