BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 6.45 pct passive stake in Square Inc - SEC filing
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is still planning on buying 200 planes by the end of the year and the final decision will be made in the third or fourth quarter, Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.
"We haven't changed our plans," Anderson said at a news conference in Mexico City announcing a deal with Mexican airline Aeromexico. [ID:nN1E7790EH] (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
DUBAI, Feb 10 The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon PLC said on Friday it agreed to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for $4.3 billion in cash.