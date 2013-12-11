Dec 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it expects pretax profit excluding one-time items of $2.6 billion this year, up 70 percent from $1.6 billion for 2012.

The U.S. carrier told an investor meeting that was broadcast over the Internet that net debt would fall to $9.6 billion in 2013 from $11.7 billion last year.

For 2014, Delta said it expects revenue of nearly $40 billion. The company had total revenue of $36.7 billion in 2012.

Delta began paying its first dividend in a decade this year and launched a $500 million share buyback in a bid to boost shareholder returns. The carrier has expanded in high-growth markets such as New York and launched partnerships with non-U.S. carriers such as Britain's Virgin Atlantic to gain access to new customers.

Shares of Delta were off 0.6 percent to $28.61 in morning trading.