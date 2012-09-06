BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 6 U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it expects a "solidly profitable" third quarter even as rising fuel prices pressure margins.
The carrier expects an operating margin of 9 percent to 11 percent for the third period, about one point lower than an earlier expectation, because of higher fuel costs, it told a Deutsche Bank investor conference.
Southwest Airlines Co told the conference that while its planes continue to be full, the carrier has seen softness in yields. Tammy Romo, the Southwest senior vice president of planning who will become chief financial officer later this month, said Southwest has been looking to raise fares where it can.
Shares of Delta were up 2.5 percent to $9.10 in morning trading and Southwest was up 1.4 percent to $9.22.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.