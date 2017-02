July 25 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took charges tied to staff buyouts and fuel contracts.

The net loss was $168 million, or 20 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $198 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Delta said earnings were 69 cents a share. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)