BANGKOK Aug 8 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl , the country's biggest tech firm by market value, on Monday reported a 17.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by rising expenses and weaker margins that dragged sales.

Delta, part of Taiwan-based Delta Electronics Inc , posted an April-June net profit of 911.7 million baht ($30.5 million), down from 1.1 billion baht a year earlier.

The result beat an average forecast of 783 million baht from eight analysts polled by Reuters.

The second-half earnings outlook remains uncertain for Delta, clouded by debt problems in Europe and the United States that could put pressure on sales, analysts said.

Kim Eng Securities said it cut its 2011 profit estimate for the firm by 8 percent to about 3.1 billion baht and lowered its target price to 25.25 baht from 27.50 baht, noting most products expecting to be sold in the latter half of 2011 would be low margin and would weigh on margin and profitability.

Delta, valued at about $1.8 billion, saw its shares fall 7.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the 0.6 percent drop on the main Thai index .

