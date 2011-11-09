BANGKOK Nov 9 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl , the country's biggest tech firm by market value, reported a 54 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by slow sales growth, high material costs and provisions for obsolete products.

Delta, part of Taiwan-based Delta Electronics Inc , posted a July-September net profit of 752 million baht ($25 million), down from 1.63 billion baht a year earlier and lower than the 911.7 million baht in the second quarter.

The results beat an average forecast of 644 million baht from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Analysts expect even weaker earnings in the fourth quarter because of supply-chain disruptions. Even though the company's factories have not been affected by flooding in Thailand, the crisis has forced the closure of several large industrial estates where electronic-component plants are located.

"The company is facing a shortage of parts within Thailand and has been forced to place orders from abroad, which will drive up its costs in the fourth quarter," TISCO Research said.

The broker had cut its 2011-13 earnings forecast to reflect supply-chain disruptions as a result of Thailand's floods and an expected slowdown in orders from Europe and the United States.

Delta, valued at about $754 million, saw its shares fall 21.4 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 12 percent drop in the main Thai index . ($1 = 30.67 baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)