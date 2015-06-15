BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it had finalized a decision to let Delta Air Lines keep a route between Seattle and Tokyo's Haneda airport.
It said the decision, which finalized a tentative determination made in March, was subject to conditions aimed at ensuring Delta maintained a daily service in the Seattle market year-round.
The department had launched a review of Delta's Seattle-Haneda route last year after it learned the airline was planning to curtail service during the winter. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Tuesday to give cities greater power to regulate ride-hailing app Uber and other transportation apps, paving the way for local governments to charge taxes, require insurance and pension benefits for drivers.
* Jasper Mining Corporation to raise $37,000 by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: