WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it had finalized a decision to let Delta Air Lines keep a route between Seattle and Tokyo's Haneda airport.

It said the decision, which finalized a tentative determination made in March, was subject to conditions aimed at ensuring Delta maintained a daily service in the Seattle market year-round.

The department had launched a review of Delta's Seattle-Haneda route last year after it learned the airline was planning to curtail service during the winter. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)