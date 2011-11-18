Nov 18 U.S. labor mediators on Friday upheld a disputed union election at Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), rejecting claims that management interference prompted flight attendants to reject labor representation.

The National Mediation Board decision allows Delta to proceed with aligning pay, benefits, work rules and seniority for former Northwest Airlines employees who joined the company when Delta and Northwest merged in 2008.

Some 20,000 Delta flight attendants voted last November to reject union representation at the mostly nonunion carrier by a narrow margin.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union said Delta management interfered in balloting by tracking workers' computer voting and inundating staff with messages urging them how to vote.

The company denied the charge and said on Friday in a statement that "we have always believed that our flight attendants voices and votes should be respected."

The AFA condemned the mediation board decision, saying "this is not democracy."

Still pending are interference claims relating to representation elections for employees in airport customer service, cargo, reservation sales and TechOps groups at Delta.

The majority of voters in these elections also rejected union representation.

Delta pilots are the only major unionized work group at the airline.

Northwest was heavily unionized when the two carriers merged. (Reporting by John Crawley and Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)