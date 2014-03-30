* Business travelers splash out on New York-London route
By Karen Jacobs
ATLANTA, March 30,Delta Air Lines has
been making inroads in the dogfight over the lucrative market
for business travel between New York and London, but the newly
merged American Airlines Group is fighting back.
Delta is hoping to attract customers through its new
partnership with Virgin Atlantic, known for its high-tech and
non-traditional approach to flying, and its own boosted profile
in New York, where it expanded flights and renovated terminals.
Now under new management, American is trying to bounce back
from years of under-investment and market share losses, drawing
from its recent merger with U.S. Airways.
The New York-London route is popular with Wall Street
executives who are willing to pay for the priciest seats and who
often travel at the last minute. Eager for their business,
airlines are using their best planes on the route and investing
in upgrades such as satellite WiFi and seats that turn into flat
beds.
The alliances provide more flights under one banner, and
better links to other U.S. and European cities. That convenience
can win over corporate accounts, locking in lucrative business
travelers.
"This is a battle royale," said George Hamlin, an aviation
consultant in Fairfax, Virginia. "This is about who gets the
greatest number of the passengers who pay the most money."
American and joint venture partner British Airways
have an estimated 59 percent share of seats flown between the
United States and London's Heathrow airport, compared with about
24 percent for Delta and Virgin, and United Continental Holdings
Inc's 14 percent share, according to a U.S. government
filing by Delta and Virgin.
IMPORTANCE OF NEW YORK
London is the top international destination from New York
and business-class fares can reach into the thousands of
dollars, making the route one of the most profitable.
For example, the highest possible business-class fare
between John F. Kennedy airport and London Heathrow on any given
day is about $18,200 round trip, according to Nick Fleetwood, a
manager at Cook Travel in New York.
While the airlines don't disclose New York-London revenue,
their Atlantic routes, which include destinations other than
London, account for significant income.
Delta's passenger revenue from Atlantic service rose 3
percent to $5.7 billion last year, and the region supplied about
15 percent of its operating revenue. American's 2013 Atlantic
revenue rose 10 percent to $3.8 billion, accounting for about 14
percent of overall revenue.
Delta says corporate customer interest has increased since
its Virgin venture formally began in January. While Virgin's hip
image and planes fitted with mood lighting and futuristic bars
are part of the lure, Delta is also aiming to win business
travelers who previously shunned it because of its weak schedule
to London Heathrow.
Delta offered just three nonstop daily flights between New
York's JFK airport and Heathrow before the tie-up. Starting next
month, its venture with Virgin will operate nine nonstops
between the New York area and London, and aim for flight times
that are more convenient for business travelers.
That compares with 17 daily flights between the New York
area and London from American Airlines and British Airways.
Delta-Virgin customers will also have greater choice flying
to London from other parts of the United States as the two
airlines fill holes in each other's route maps.
"Delta prior to this merger was a player but not to the
extent that it will be able to compete now," said Goran
Gligorovic, executive vice president with Omega World Travel, an
agency that handles corporate contracts with airlines. "The more
reach an airline has, either with alliances, code-shares or its
own service, the more interesting partner it becomes for any
corporation," he said.
FENDING OFF THE CHALLENGE
American must work through labor problems, complete gate
divestitures and meld computer systems following its exit from
bankruptcy and merger with US Airways late last year. Now the
world's largest carrier by traffic, American will refresh its
fleet with hundreds of new planes over the next few years.
American has put its flagship aircraft on the New York to
London route: a new extended range Boeing 777-300 that has
separate cabins for first and business class with fully
reclining seats, as well as coach seats with power outlets and
USB jacks. Late last year, American took an older 777 used on
the route out of service to upgrade it with lie-flat seating,
citing a need to be competitive with the Delta-Virgin venture.
Once the top carrier at both LaGuardia and JFK airports,
American lost its lead over the past decade. Meanwhile, Delta
added flights and upgraded facilities at Kennedy and LaGuardia,
United merged with Continental and built a fortress hub in
Newark and JetBlue Airways expanded at JFK.
American is now second behind Delta in passenger market
share at LaGuardia, and ranks third at JFK, behind JetBlue and
Delta, according to data for 2013 from the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey.
American faces an uphill battle "to re-gain in a place where
Delta has staked a strong claim," said aviation consultant
Hamlin.
One area where the American-BA partnership has a strong hold
is in first-class service, analysts said. Delta-Virgin and
United offer business-class seats from the New York area.
"BA has cornered off large parts of the corporate travel
market," Goodbody analyst Donal O'Neill said. "That's hard to
compete against."
The American-BA partnership operates more than 50 round-trip
daily flights under its transatlantic venture, compared with
more than 30 flights planned by Delta and Virgin.
And American-BA is adding flights. In early March, British
Airways began service from Heathrow to Austin, Texas, with
flights five days a week on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
O'Neill notes that British Airways has another advantage
over Delta-Virgin with short-haul connections within Britain and
Europe that bring more people to Heathrow and onto the
transatlantic route.
The addition of US Airways hubs in Philadelphia and
Charlotte, North Carolina, strengthened American's East Coast
U.S. reach and will help it gain corporate contracts, said Kurt
Stache, the airline's senior vice president of alliances.
In addition, American benefits from US Airways' corporate
accounts in New York and the Northeast, said Robert Mann, an
aviation consultant in Port Washington, New York. "American is
now going to battle back after having been either in retreat or
certainly not quite as aggressive," he said.
