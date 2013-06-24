June 24 Delta Air Lines said on Monday
that it has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in
British airline Virgin Atlantic and added the two
carriers plan to start cross-selling seats on each other's
flights in July.
The U.S. Department of Justice and European Commission
approved Delta's purchase of the Virgin stake last week.
Clearance is still needed from the U.S. Transportation
Department, and the companies said they expect that approval to
come later this year, clearing the way for their transatlantic
joint venture to start in the first quarter of 2014.
Atlanta-based Delta announced in December it would buy the
49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic from Singapore Airlines.
Virgin founder Richard Branson will keep his 51 percent share.
The Virgin venture will allow Delta to expand access at
London Heathrow, a key international business airport where gate
constraints have limited growth. A venture between British
Airways and AMR Corp's American Airlines
currently dominates travel between the United States and London.