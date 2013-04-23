April 23 Delta Air Lines Inc : * During earnings conference call, carrier says expects second quarter unit revenue to be flat to down slightly * Delta says its defense business, which represents about 3 percent of

corporate revenues, has seen lower ticket revenue due to sequester * Delta says impact of air traffic control furloughs to be felt more on

its regional operations * Delta says it thinned regional connection flights in US Northeast on

Monday, with about 90 cancellations and it rebooked most of those customers

on Delta mainline flights * Delta says it saw delays on Monday mainly in the US Northeast * Expects to make May announcement about plan to return cash to

shareholders * Company has been affected by yen weakness, which has hurt demand in Japan beach markets, and Delta is reviewing its Pacific region capacity to determine possible reductions * Expects modest year over year improvement in unit revenue in May and

June