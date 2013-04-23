April 23 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* During earnings conference call, carrier says expects second
quarter unit revenue to be flat to down slightly
* Delta says its defense business, which represents about 3
percent of
corporate revenues, has seen lower ticket revenue due to
sequester
* Delta says impact of air traffic control furloughs to be felt
more on
its regional operations
* Delta says it thinned regional connection flights in US
Northeast on
Monday, with about 90 cancellations and it rebooked most of
those customers
on Delta mainline flights
* Delta says it saw delays on Monday mainly in the US Northeast
* Expects to make May announcement about plan to return cash to
shareholders
* Company has been affected by yen weakness, which has hurt
demand in Japan beach markets, and Delta is reviewing its
Pacific region capacity to determine possible reductions
* Expects modest year over year improvement in unit revenue in
May and
June