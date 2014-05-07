BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Delta Air Lines Inc : * Company President Edward Bastian tells Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference monitored via webcast that unit revenues for May and June look to be up in 6 percent to 7 percent
range * Delta says topline growth could reach 10 percent in second quarter * Carrier it is closing revenue gap against peers in New York market but still has
some distance to go, particularly with United Continental * Delta says it is optimistic it will be profitable this year in New York market * Delta says Seattle strategy positions it to boost direct flights to Asia, will have 10 international destinations out of Seattle by this summer
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.