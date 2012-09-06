BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 6 Delta Air Lines Inc : * President Ed Bastian tells Deutsche Bank conference that Delta expects 'solidly profitable' September quarter despite rising fuel
prices * Corporate booking growth continues to be strong, led by auto, financial
services and banking sectors * Carrier now expects Q3 operating margin of 9 percent to 11 percent, down 1
point from earlier projection due to rising fuel prices * System capacity expected to be down 1 percent to 3 percent in Q3 from
year ago * Less than 5 percent of revenue is sourced from China
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.