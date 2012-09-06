Sept 6 Delta Air Lines Inc : * President Ed Bastian tells Deutsche Bank conference that Delta expects 'solidly profitable' September quarter despite rising fuel

prices * Corporate booking growth continues to be strong, led by auto, financial

services and banking sectors * Carrier now expects Q3 operating margin of 9 percent to 11 percent, down 1

point from earlier projection due to rising fuel prices * System capacity expected to be down 1 percent to 3 percent in Q3 from

year ago * Less than 5 percent of revenue is sourced from China