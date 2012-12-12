Dec 12 Delta Air Lines Inc : * During investor meeting webcast, CEO Richard Anderson says he believes shortly industry will see American Airlines and US

Airways merger * CEO says believes consolidation is good, has led to industry progress * CEO says airline expects profit of $1.6 billion in 2012 * CEO says expects 2013 to bring 'solid improvement' over 2012 * Delta expects Q4 profit despite impact from superstorm sandy - filing * Delta CEO says company plans to introduce cash return plan for

shareholders in 2013 * Delta CEO says company will continue to innovate, support industry

consolidation * Delta says it is planning for 2013 with caution