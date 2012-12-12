Dec 12 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* During investor meeting webcast, CEO Richard Anderson says he
believes shortly industry will see American Airlines and US
Airways merger
* CEO says believes consolidation is good, has led to industry
progress
* CEO says airline expects profit of $1.6 billion in 2012
* CEO says expects 2013 to bring 'solid improvement' over 2012
* Delta expects Q4 profit despite impact from superstorm sandy
- filing
* Delta CEO says company plans to introduce cash return plan
for
shareholders in 2013
* Delta CEO says company will continue to innovate, support
industry
consolidation
* Delta says it is planning for 2013 with caution