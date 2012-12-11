MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
(Corrects brief headline to Delta buying stake in Virgin Atlantic, not Singapore Airlines) Dec 11 Delta Air Lines Inc : * Delta and Virgin Atlantic to form strategic alliance * Says to invest $360 million in acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic * Says new joint venture to include expanded trans-atlantic network * Says Virgin Atlantic Airways will retain its brand and operating certificate * Says Virgin Group and Sir Richard Branson will retain the majority 51 percent stake * Says the airlines will file an application with the U.S. department of transportation for antitrust immunity * Transaction also will be reviewed by U.S. Department of Justice and the EU's competition regulator * Says acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic currently held by Singapore Airlines * Source text * Further company coverage
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.